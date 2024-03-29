Skip to main content

Next Steps

Capabilities

Explore the capabilities that you can incrementally add to your voice conferencing experiences

Recording
Understand and leverage Dyte's recording capabilities
Chat
Build real-time chat for users in the voice call
Polls
Integrate polls within your video calls
Breakout rooms
Create breakout rooms to split users into smaller groups within a meeting
Audio filters
Guide to create custom audio filters for your voice calls using middlewares
Multi Screen Share
Enable screen sharing for users in a voice conference
Transcription
Guide to enable transcription on Dyte voice conferencing using Google STT

Core SDK

Key reference documents to understand the core SDKs and REST APIs

JavaScript SDK
React SDK
React Native SDK
Flutter SDK
Android SDK
iOS SDK

REST API Reference

REST API Reference
Explore all the Dyte APIs you can make use of

UI Kit

Explore UI Kit components from Dyte and learn how to customize them

React
Angular
Web Components
Flutter
React Native
Android
iOS