Middlewares can be added to a meeting, which is why they are associated with a meeting object. To add a audio middleware, you need to call the addAudioMiddleware . This method takes in a audio middleware function as a parameter, creating this middleware object was covered in the previous section. To remove a audio middleware, you need to call the removeAudioMiddleware method. This method also takes in the audio middleware function as a parameter.

meeting . self . addAudioMiddleware ( YourMiddlewareFunction ) ;





meeting . self . removeAudioMiddleware ( YourMiddlewareFunction ) ;



Note In case you are building an Audio Transcriptions middleware or any sort of middleware that doesn’t alter the original audio stream, remember to feed the output channel with whatever you get from inputChannel so that the audio can be sent to the next middleware. Otherwise, a blank audio buffer will be sent to the next middleware.

If you'd instead like to perform operations on the audio stream through your own implementation, you can also programatically access the meeting's audio stream. This is accessed from the meeting object.