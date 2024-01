Enable/Disable Screenshare

On this page

Dyte allows you to enable multiple users to share their screens during a meeting session. To integrate screen sharing in your application, go through the following steps:

Once users have the permissions to share their screen, they need to be able to start or stop sharing their screens. Use the Core SDK to enable or disable screen sharing for the user. Follow the implementation based on the development platform you are using.

Javascript

React

React Native

Flutter

Android

iOS

await meeting . self . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





await meeting . self . disableScreenShare ( ) ;

You can also define defaults for screen sharing during the client initialisation. Check out the local user reference for more details. const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





await meeting . self . disableScreenShare ( ) ;

You can also define defaults for screen sharing during the client initialization. Check out the local user reference for more details. const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





await meeting . self . disableScreenShare ( ) ;



dyteClient . localUser . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





dyteClient . localUser . disableScreenShare ( ) ;





dyteClient . localUser . screenShareEnabled ;



meeting . localUser . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





meeting . localUser . disableScreenShare ( ) ;





meeting . localUser . screenShareEnabled ;



meeting . localUser . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





meeting . localUser . disableScreenShare ( ) ;





meeting . localUser . screenShareEnabled ;



React Native meeting . self . on (

'screenShareUpdate' ,

( { screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks } ) => {

if ( screenShareEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

) ;

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;



const screenshareEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareEnabled ) ;





meeting . self . on (

'screenShareUpdate' ,

( { screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks } ) => {

if ( screenShareEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

) ;

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;



const screenshareEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareEnabled ) ;





meeting . self . on (

'screenShareUpdate' ,

( { screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks } ) => {

if ( screenShareEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

) ;



If you don't want to create your own button to toggle screen sharing, use the default button provided by our UI Kits.

Web Components

React

Angular

React Native < dyte-screen-share-toggle size = " sm " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >

< dyte-screen-share-toggle size = " lg " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >

< dyte-screen-share-toggle

variant = " horizontal "

class = " dyte-el "

> </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >



< script >

const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');

for (const el of elements) {

el.meeting = meeting;

}

</ script >

import { DyteScreenShareToggle } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;



< Center >

< DyteScreenShareToggle size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteScreenShareToggle size = " lg " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteScreenShareToggle variant = " horizontal " size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

</ Center > ;

< dyte-screen-share-toggle size = " sm " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >

< dyte-screen-share-toggle size = " lg " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >

< dyte-screen-share-toggle

variant = " horizontal "

class = " dyte-el "

> </ dyte-screen-share-toggle >

import { DyteScreenShareToggle } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;



< Center >

< DyteScreenShareToggle size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteScreenShareToggle size = " lg " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteScreenShareToggle variant = " horizontal " size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

</ Center > ;



Configure the number of people who can screenshare at once using preset configuration

Configure the number of people who can screenshare at once using preset configuration

On web browsers, a user can choose between sharing a tab, a window or the entire screen. While there is no browser API to restrict to a specific surface type you can set a preferred display surface