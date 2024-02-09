Sharing screen on iOS
This document explains how to setup screen sharing on a iOS App using Dyte SDK
This guide is being updated, and might not work as expected in its current form
Overview
- Add a new Broadcast Upload Extension to your project.
- Setup app groups
- Have your SampleHandler class initialize DyteBroadcastHandler and proxy a few methods.
- Update Info.plist
Add a new Broadcast Upload Extension to your project.
Add a Broadcast Upload Extension through
File ->
New ->
Target.
Choose
iOS ->
Broadcast Upload Extension and fill out the required information for your extension and click
Finish.
Setup app groups
Add your extension to an app group by going to your extension's target in the project; in the Signings & Capabilities tab, click the + button in the top left and add App Groups. If you haven't done so already, add App Groups to your main app as well, ensuring that the App Group identifier is the same for both.
Setup SampleHandler
- Edit your SampleHandler class to look something like this.
import ReplayKit
import DyteiOSCore
class SampleHandler: RPBroadcastSampleHandler {
let dyteBroadcast: DyteBroadcastHandler = DyteBroadcastHandler();
override init() {
super.init()
}
override func broadcastPaused() {
dyteBroadcast.broadcastPaused()
}
override func broadcastResumed() {
dyteBroadcast.broadcastResumed()
}
override func broadcastFinished() {
dyteBroadcast.broadcastFinished()
}
override func broadcastStarted(withSetupInfo setupInfo: [String : NSObject]?) {
dyteBroadcast.broadcastStartedWithSetupInfo(setupInfo: setupInfo)
}
override func processSampleBuffer(_ sampleBuffer: CMSampleBuffer, with sampleBufferType: RPSampleBufferType) {
let rawPointer = Unmanaged.passUnretained(sampleBuffer).toOpaque()
dyteBroadcast.processSampleBuffer(sampleBuffer: rawPointer, withType: Int64(sampleBufferType.rawValue))
}
}
Modify Info.plist
Make sure both of them (App and Extension Info.plist) contains these keys
<key>RTCAppGroupIdentifier</key>
<string>(name of the group)</string>
<key>RTCScreenSharingExtension</key>
<string>(Bundle Identifier)</string>
Start the Screenshare
Launch the broadcast extension and call the method
enableScreenshare()
let screenShareExtensionId = Bundle.main.infoDictionary?["RTCScreenSharingExtension"] as? String;
let view = RPSystemBroadcastPickerView()
view.preferredExtension = screenShareExtensionId
view.showsMicrophoneButton = false
let selector = NSSelectorFromString("buttonPressed:")
if view.responds(to: selector) {
view.perform(selector, with: nil)
}
dyteClient.localUser.enableScreenshare()