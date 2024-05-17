Skip to main content

Livestreaming

  • Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.
  • Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams
  • The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc
  • Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs

This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.

DyteLivestream object obtained by meeting.livestream method. The objects and methods it contains are defined below.

Objects

roomName [String]

The name of the room.

state [LiveStreamState]

The current status of the livestream, possible values can be:

  • LiveStreamState.NONE
  • LiveStreamState.STARTING
  • LiveStreamState.STARTED
  • LiveStreamState.STOPPING
  • LiveStreamState.STOPPED
  • LiveStreamState.ERRORED

stage requests [List&ltDyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer&gt]

object accessed via meeting.livestream.stageRequestPeers contains the list of requests to join the stage. Each request contains 3 properties:

  1. peerId: [String] The peerId of the user who requested to join the stage.
  2. userId: [String] The userId of the user who requested to join the stage.
  3. displayName: [String] The display name of the user who requested to join the stage.

liveStreamUrl [String]

List of URL which can be used to consume livestream.

Host Controls Methods

Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

Accept request

This method lets the host accept a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be accepted.

meeting.livestream.acceptRequest(peer: peer.id);

Reject request

This method lets the host reject a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be rejected.

meeting.livestream.rejectRequest(peer: peer.id);

Accept all requests

This method lets the host accept all the requests to join the stage.

meeting.livestream.acceptAll();

Reject all requests

This method lets the host reject all the requests to join the stage.

meeting.livestream.rejectAll();

You can listen to livestream events by attaching a listener by calling addLivestreamEventsListener on meeting object where meeting is an instance of DyteMobileClient().

meeting.addLiveStreamEventsListener(liveStreamEventsListener: self)
extension LivestreamViewController: DyteLiveStreamEventsListener {
    public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
        // when localUser's join request is accepted by host
    }

    public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
        // when localUser's join request is rejected by host
    }

    public func onLiveStreamEnded() {
        // when livestream is ended
    }

    public func onLiveStreamEnding() {
        // when livestream is ending
    }

    public func onLiveStreamErrored() {
        // errored livestream
    }

    public func onLiveStreamStarted() {
        // when livestream is started
    }

    public func onLiveStreamStarting() {
        // when livestream is starting
    }

    public func onLiveStreamStateUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) {
        // when there is an update in state of the livestream
    }

    public func onStageCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
        // when stage count updates in livestream
    }

    public func onStageRequestsUpdated(requests: [LiveStreamStageRequestPeer]) {
        // when there are updates in stage requests
    }

    public func onViewerCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
        // when viewer count updates in livestream
    }

}

Livestream events

  • onLiveStreamStarting

    This event is triggered when the livestream is about to start.

  • onLiveStreamStarted

    This event is triggered when the livestream has started.

  • onLiveStreamStateUpdate

    This event is triggered when the livestream state is updated.

  • onViewerCountUpdated

    This event is triggered when the viewer count is updated.

  • onLiveStreamEnding

    This event is triggered when the livestream is about to end.

  • onLiveStreamEnded

    This event is triggered when the livestream has ended.

  • onLiveStreamErrored

    This event is triggered when their is an error while starting/stopping the livestream.

  • onStageCountUpdated

    This event is triggered when the number of users on stage is updated. The count object contains the updated stage count.

  • onStageRequestsUpdated

    This event is triggered when the stage requests are updated. The requests object contains the updated list of stage requests.

  • onJoinRequestAccepted

    This event is triggered when a stage request is accepted. The peer object contains the peer whose request is accepted.

      public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}

  • onJoinRequestRejected

    This event is triggered when a stage request is rejected. The peer object contains the peer whose request is rejected.

      public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}