Livestreaming

Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.

Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams

The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc

Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs

This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.

DyteLivestream object obtained by meeting.livestream method. The objects and methods it contains are defined below.

The name of the room.



The current status of the livestream, possible values can be:



LiveStreamState.NONE

LiveStreamState.STARTING

LiveStreamState.STARTED

LiveStreamState.STOPPING

LiveStreamState.STOPPED

LiveStreamState.ERRORED

object accessed via meeting.livestream.stageRequestPeers contains the list of requests to join the stage. Each request contains 3 properties:



peerId : [String] The peerId of the user who requested to join the stage. userId : [String] The userId of the user who requested to join the stage. displayName : [String] The display name of the user who requested to join the stage.





List of URL which can be used to consume livestream.

Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

This method lets the host accept a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be accepted.

meeting . livestream . acceptRequest ( peer : peer . id ) ;



This method lets the host reject a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be rejected.

meeting . livestream . rejectRequest ( peer : peer . id ) ;



This method lets the host accept all the requests to join the stage.

meeting . livestream . acceptAll ( ) ;



This method lets the host reject all the requests to join the stage.

meeting . livestream . rejectAll ( ) ;



You can listen to livestream events by attaching a listener by calling addLivestreamEventsListener on meeting object where meeting is an instance of DyteMobileClient() .

meeting . addLiveStreamEventsListener ( liveStreamEventsListener : self )



extension LivestreamViewController : DyteLiveStreamEventsListener {

public func onJoinRequestAccepted ( peer : LiveStreamStagePeer ) {



}



public func onJoinRequestRejected ( peer : LiveStreamStagePeer ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamEnded ( ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamEnding ( ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamErrored ( ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamStarted ( ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamStarting ( ) {



}



public func onLiveStreamStateUpdate ( data : DyteLivestreamData ) {



}



public func onStageCountUpdated ( count : Int32 ) {



}



public func onStageRequestsUpdated ( requests : [ LiveStreamStageRequestPeer ] ) {



}



public func onViewerCountUpdated ( count : Int32 ) {



}



}

