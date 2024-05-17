Livestreaming
- Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.
- Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams
- The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc
- Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs
This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.
DyteLivestream object obtained by
meeting.livestream method. The objects and methods it contains are defined below.
Objects
roomName [String]
The name of the room.
state [LiveStreamState]
The current status of the livestream, possible values can be:
LiveStreamState.NONE
LiveStreamState.STARTING
LiveStreamState.STARTED
LiveStreamState.STOPPING
LiveStreamState.STOPPED
LiveStreamState.ERRORED
stage requests [List<DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer>]
object accessed via
meeting.livestream.stageRequestPeers contains the list of requests to join the stage. Each request contains 3 properties:
peerId: [String] The peerId of the user who requested to join the stage.
userId: [String] The userId of the user who requested to join the stage.
displayName: [String] The display name of the user who requested to join the stage.
liveStreamUrl [String]
List of URL which can be used to consume livestream.
Host Controls Methods
Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.
Accept request
This method lets the host accept a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be accepted.
meeting.livestream.acceptRequest(peer: peer.id);
Reject request
This method lets the host reject a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be rejected.
meeting.livestream.rejectRequest(peer: peer.id);
Accept all requests
This method lets the host accept all the requests to join the stage.
meeting.livestream.acceptAll();
Reject all requests
This method lets the host reject all the requests to join the stage.
meeting.livestream.rejectAll();
You can listen to livestream events by attaching a listener by calling
addLivestreamEventsListener on
meeting object where
meeting is an instance of
DyteMobileClient().
meeting.addLiveStreamEventsListener(liveStreamEventsListener: self)
extension LivestreamViewController: DyteLiveStreamEventsListener {
public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
// when localUser's join request is accepted by host
}
public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
// when localUser's join request is rejected by host
}
public func onLiveStreamEnded() {
// when livestream is ended
}
public func onLiveStreamEnding() {
// when livestream is ending
}
public func onLiveStreamErrored() {
// errored livestream
}
public func onLiveStreamStarted() {
// when livestream is started
}
public func onLiveStreamStarting() {
// when livestream is starting
}
public func onLiveStreamStateUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) {
// when there is an update in state of the livestream
}
public func onStageCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
// when stage count updates in livestream
}
public func onStageRequestsUpdated(requests: [LiveStreamStageRequestPeer]) {
// when there are updates in stage requests
}
public func onViewerCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
// when viewer count updates in livestream
}
}
Livestream events
-
onLiveStreamStarting
This event is triggered when the livestream is about to start.
-
onLiveStreamStarted
This event is triggered when the livestream has started.
-
onLiveStreamStateUpdate
This event is triggered when the livestream state is updated.
-
onViewerCountUpdated
This event is triggered when the viewer count is updated.
-
onLiveStreamEnding
This event is triggered when the livestream is about to end.
-
onLiveStreamEnded
This event is triggered when the livestream has ended.
-
onLiveStreamErrored
This event is triggered when their is an error while starting/stopping the livestream.
-
onStageCountUpdated
This event is triggered when the number of users on stage is updated. The
countobject contains the updated stage count.
-
onStageRequestsUpdated
This event is triggered when the stage requests are updated. The
requestsobject contains the updated list of stage requests.
-
onJoinRequestAccepted
This event is triggered when a stage request is accepted. The
peerobject contains the peer whose request is accepted.
public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}
-
onJoinRequestRejected
This event is triggered when a stage request is rejected. The
peerobject contains the peer whose request is rejected.
public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}