Skip to main content

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

  • recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

Start a recording

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.

meeting.recording.start()

Stop a recording

Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

meeting.recording.stop()

Pause a recording

Call meeting.recording.pause() to pause the active recording.

meeting.recording.pause();

Resume a paused recording

Call meeting.recording.resume() to resume the paused recording.

meeting.recording.resume();

Get active recording state

The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.

Listening to recording events in a meeting

To receive recording events, you must implement methods from DyteRecordingEventsListener. You can subscribe to these events by using the meeting.addRecordingEventsListener(dyteRecordingEventsListener: listener) method.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteRecordingEventsListener {

  func onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
    // your code to handle recording end
  }

  func onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
    // your code to handle recording start
  }

  func onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state: DyteRecordingState) {
    // your code to handle recording state update
  }

  func onMeetingRecordingStopError(e: KotlinException) {
    // your code to handle recording stop error
  }
}