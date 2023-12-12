Recording
The
meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.
The
meeting.recording object has the following properties:
recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.
Start a recording
To start a recording, you can call the
start method in the
meeting.recording
object. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
meeting.recording.start()
Stop a recording
Call
meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.
meeting.recording.stop()
Pause a recording
Call
meeting.recording.pause() to pause the active recording.
meeting.recording.pause();
Resume a paused recording
Call
meeting.recording.resume() to resume the paused recording.
meeting.recording.resume();
Get active recording state
The
meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of
the recording. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
Listening to recording events in a meeting
To receive recording events, you must implement methods from
DyteRecordingEventsListener.
You can subscribe to these events by using the
meeting.addRecordingEventsListener(dyteRecordingEventsListener: listener) method.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteRecordingEventsListener {
func onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
// your code to handle recording end
}
func onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
// your code to handle recording start
}
func onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state: DyteRecordingState) {
// your code to handle recording state update
}
func onMeetingRecordingStopError(e: KotlinException) {
// your code to handle recording stop error
}
}