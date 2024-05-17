Skip to main content

Other methods

Send data to the plugin

You can send data (type any) to a plugin using the sendData() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

let pluginId = "..."
if let plugin = meeting.plugins.active.first(where: { $0.id == pluginId }) {
    plugin.sendData(eventName: "my-custom-event", data: "Hello world")
}

Receive data from the plugin

You can receive data from a plugin by implementing the methods defined in DytePluginEventsListener interface. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin. Listen Plugin events using meeting.addPluginEventsListener(meetingViewModel)

extension MeetingViewModel: DytePluginEventsListener {
  func onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }

  func onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }

  func onPluginMessage(plugin: DytePlugin, eventName: String, data: Any?) {
    ...
  }

  func onPluginFileRequest(plugin: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }
}