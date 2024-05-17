Other methods
Send data to the plugin
You can send data (type
any) to a plugin using the
sendData() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.
let pluginId = "..."
if let plugin = meeting.plugins.active.first(where: { $0.id == pluginId }) {
plugin.sendData(eventName: "my-custom-event", data: "Hello world")
}
Receive data from the plugin
You can receive data from a plugin by implementing the methods defined in
DytePluginEventsListener interface.
This method comes in handy when building your own plugin. Listen Plugin events
using
meeting.addPluginEventsListener(meetingViewModel)
extension MeetingViewModel: DytePluginEventsListener {
func onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
...
}
func onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
...
}
func onPluginMessage(plugin: DytePlugin, eventName: String, data: Any?) {
...
}
func onPluginFileRequest(plugin: DytePlugin) {
...
}
}