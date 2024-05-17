Skip to main content

Introduction

Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.

The meeting plugins can be accessed from the meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.

PropertyTypeDescription
activeListAll plugins that are currently in use.
allListAll plugins the meeting has access to.

Each plugin in the list is of type DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods:

class DytePlugin {
    let id: String
    let name: String
    let description: String
    let picture: String
    let isPrivate: Bool
    let staggered: Bool
    let baseURL: String
    let config: PluginConfig
    let isActive: Bool
    let enabledBy: String?

    func activate()
    func deactivate()
    func getPluginView(): WebView
    func sendData(eventName: String, data: Any?)
}

The PluginConfig type consists of the following fields:

class PluginConfig {
  let accessControl: String = "FULL_ACCESS"
}