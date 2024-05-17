Introduction

Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.

The meeting plugins can be accessed from the meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.

Property Type Description active List All plugins that are currently in use. all List All plugins the meeting has access to.

Each plugin in the list is of type DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods:

class DytePlugin {

let id : String

let name : String

let description : String

let picture : String

let isPrivate : Bool

let staggered : Bool

let baseURL : String

let config : PluginConfig

let isActive : Bool

let enabledBy : String ?



func activate ( )

func deactivate ( )

func getPluginView ( ) : WebView

func sendData ( eventName : String , data : Any ? )

}



The PluginConfig type consists of the following fields: