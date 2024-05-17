Room Metadata

All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta . This includes:

meetingId : The unique identifier of the meeting.

: The unique identifier of the meeting. meetingType : Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.

: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar. meetingTitle : The title of the meeting.

: The title of the meeting. meetingStartedTimestamp : The timestamp when the meeting started.

: The timestamp when the meeting started. meetingState : The state of the meeting of type DyteMeetingState .

: The state of the meeting of type . authToken : The authentication token for the meeting.

: The authentication token for the meeting. meetingConfig : The configuration of the meeting of type MeetingConfig .

enum DyteMeetingState {

case notInitialised

case initStarted

case initCompleted

case initFailed

}



struct MeetingConfig {

let enableAudio : Bool

let enableVideo : Bool

}



For example, if you want to get the name of the meeting the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing: