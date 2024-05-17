Room Metadata
All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in
meeting.meta. This includes:
meetingId: The unique identifier of the meeting.
meetingType: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.
meetingTitle: The title of the meeting.
meetingStartedTimestamp: The timestamp when the meeting started.
meetingState: The state of the meeting of type
DyteMeetingState.
authToken: The authentication token for the meeting.
meetingConfig: The configuration of the meeting of type
MeetingConfig.
enum DyteMeetingState {
case notInitialised
case initStarted
case initCompleted
case initFailed
}
struct MeetingConfig {
let enableAudio: Bool
let enableVideo: Bool
}
For example, if you want to get the name of the meeting the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:
let meetingTitle = meeting.meta.meetingTitle