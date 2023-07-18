Receiving chat messages
To be able to receive chat messages you need to implement a method
onChatUpdates() method from callback
DyteChatEventsListener. You can
subscribe to this events by calling
meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteChatEventsListener)
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteChatEventsListener {
func onChatUpdates(messages: [DyteChatMessage]) {
// any update in chat messages
}
func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
// updates for new chat messages only
}
}
Here, the
message is of type
Message, as defined in
introduction.
messages is a list of all chat messages in the
meeting, which is the same as
meeting.chat.messages.
When a chat message is received, the
meeting.chat.messages list is also
updated.
DyteChatMessage has different implementations of it, thus you will need to cast and use appropriate type as follows:
func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
if let msg = message {
switch msg.type {
case .text:
if let textMsg = msg as? DyteTextMessage {
//print("onNewChatMessage: Text : \(textMsg)")
}
case .file:
if let fileMsg = msg as? DyteFileMessage {
//print("onNewChatMessage: File : \(fileMsg.name)")
}
case .image:
if let imgMsg = msg as? DyteImageMessage {
//print("onNewChatMessage: Image : \(imgMsg.link)")
}
default:
print("Error! Message type unknown!")
}
}