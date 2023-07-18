Receiving chat messages

To be able to receive chat messages you need to implement a method onChatUpdates() method from callback DyteChatEventsListener . You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteChatEventsListener)

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteChatEventsListener {

func onChatUpdates ( messages : [ DyteChatMessage ] ) {



}



func onNewChatMessage ( message : DyteChatMessage ) {



}

}



Here, the message is of type Message , as defined in introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages .

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.

DyteChatMessage has different implementations of it, thus you will need to cast and use appropriate type as follows: