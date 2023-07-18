Skip to main content

Receiving chat messages

To be able to receive chat messages you need to implement a method onChatUpdates() method from callback DyteChatEventsListener. You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteChatEventsListener)

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteChatEventsListener {
      func onChatUpdates(messages: [DyteChatMessage]) {
        // any update in chat messages
      }

      func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
        // updates for new chat messages only
      }
    }

Here, the message is of type Message, as defined in introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages.

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.

DyteChatMessage has different implementations of it, thus you will need to cast and use appropriate type as follows:

   func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
    if let msg = message {
      switch msg.type {
      case .text:
        if let textMsg = msg as? DyteTextMessage {
          //print("onNewChatMessage: Text : \(textMsg)")
        }
      case .file:
        if let fileMsg = msg as? DyteFileMessage {
          //print("onNewChatMessage: File : \(fileMsg.name)")
        }
      case .image:
        if let imgMsg = msg as? DyteImageMessage {
           //print("onNewChatMessage: Image : \(imgMsg.link)")
        }

      default:
        print("Error! Message type unknown!")
      }
    }