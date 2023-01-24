On this page

Sending a chat message

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to send a message of each type.

To send a text message, the meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.

let message = "Is this the real life?"

meeting . chat . sendTextMessage ( message : message )



You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.sendImageMessage() and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

let filePath = "file_path_of_image"

let fileName = "file_name"

meeting . chat . sendImageMessage ( filePath : filePath , fileName : fileName )



Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using meeting.chat.sendFileMessage() .