Functions to enable plugins
Each plugin in
meeting.plugins object is of type
DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to enable
plugins.
Get Plugin View
This method adds the communication layer between the plugin inside the WebView and the core SDK (meeting object) in your application.
let plugin = meeting.plugins.active[0]
plugin.getPluginView() // This will return a WebView
The
getPluginView() method returns a WebView that can be added to a UIView.
Activate Plugins
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When
you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins map and can be accessed
from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below retrieves the first plugin from the list and activates it.
var plugin: DytePlugin = meeting.plugins.all[0]
plugin.activate()
This directly activates the plugin without any user interaction.
Activate a plugin on click
You can also show a list of all plugins and activate a plugin on click programmatically.
func togglePlugin(index: Int) {
let plugin = plugins[index]
if plugin.isActive {
plugin.deactivate()
}else {
plugin.activate()
}
}