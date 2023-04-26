On this page

Introduction

The meetings polls object can be accessed using meeting.polls . It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.

meeting.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type DytePollMessage .

The type DytePollMessage is the main class for any poll in Dyte. It also contains list of DytePollOption which are options for a given poll. And every DytePollOption has list of votes inside of it. Votes are objects of class DytePollVote which internally has id and name of the vote.

One can easily create, vote and view polls by listening to callbacks on meeting object.

To receive new poll messages, you must implement the onPollUpdates() method from the callback DytePollEventsListener. You can subscribe to this event by using the meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dytePollEventsListener) method.