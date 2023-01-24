Voting on a poll
The
meeting.polls.vote() method can be used to register a vote on a poll. It
accepts the following params.
|Param
|Type
|Default Value
|Required
|Description
|id
|string
|-
|yes
|The ID of the poll that is to be voted on.
|index
|number
|-
|yes
|The index of the option.
The following snippet votes for the 1st option on the 1st poll created in the meeting.
let poll = meeting.polls.items.first
let selectedPollOption = poll.options.first
meeting.polls.vote(pollMessage: poll, pollOption: selectedPollOption)