Creating a poll

A new poll can be created using the create method from the meeting.polls object. The meeting.polls.create() method accepts the following params.

Param Type Default Value Required Description question string - yes The question that is to be voted for. options string[] - yes The options of the poll. anonymous boolean - no If true, the poll votes are anonymous. hideVotes boolean - no If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous.