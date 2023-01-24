Manage Media Devices
Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:
// Get all audio devices
let audioDevices = meeting.localUser.getAudioDevices();
// Get all video devices
let videoDevices = meeting.localUser.getVideoDevices();
Set device
To set a device as an active device, you can call
setDevice method. This takes
a
MediaDeviceInfo object, and replaces the same
kind device.
meeting.localUser.setDevice(device);