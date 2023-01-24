Skip to main content

Manage Media Devices

Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:

// Get all audio devices
let audioDevices = meeting.localUser.getAudioDevices();

// Get all video devices
let videoDevices = meeting.localUser.getVideoDevices();

Set device

To set a device as an active device, you can call setDevice method. This takes a MediaDeviceInfo object, and replaces the same kind device.

meeting.localUser.setDevice(device);