Manage Media Devices

Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:



let audioDevices = meeting . localUser . getAudioDevices ( ) ;





let videoDevices = meeting . localUser . getVideoDevices ( ) ;



To set a device as an active device, you can call setDevice method. This takes a MediaDeviceInfo object, and replaces the same kind device.