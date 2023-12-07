Introduction - Local User
The local user has the methods and properties on the local user media controls.
Accessible via
localUser within the
meeting object.
Properties
Here is a list of properties that
meeting.localUser user provides:
id: The ID of the participant pertaining to local user.
name: Contains Name of the local user.
clientSpecificId: Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.
permissions: The permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user.
audioTrack: The audio track for the local user.
videoTrack: The video track for the local user.
screenShareTrack: The screen share video tracks for the local user.
audioEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.
videoEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.
isScreenShareParticipant: A boolean value indicating if the participant is a screen share participant in this meeting.
Change default audio / video settings
By default as soon as you join the meeting the SDK will produce your video and
audio streams. To change this behaviour use the
audioEnabled &
videoEnabled
parameter
let meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfo(
roomName = MEETING_ROOM_NAME,
authToken = AUTH_TOKEN,
audioEnabled = false,
videoEnabled = true)
Get local user video view
To show localUser preview inside a view. Use
getSelfPreview() method on
localUser. This method returns a View which can be added in any View.
meeting.localUser.getSelfPreview()
Turn audio/video tracks after joining the room
If audio and video tracks are disabled during the
DyteMobileClient
initialization process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply
calling
enableAudio() and
enableVideo() like below:
meeting.localUser.enableAudio()
meeting.localUser.enableVideo()
Change the name of the local user
Change the user's name by calling
setDisplayName method. The changed name will
reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before
joinRoom()
the meeting and after
init().
meeting.localUser.setDisplayName("New Name")
Mute/Unmute microphone
// Mute Audio
meeting.localUser.disableAudio()
// Unmute Audio
meeting.localUser.enableAudio()
// Get current status
meeting.localUser.audioEnabled
Enable/Disable camera
// Disable Video
meeting.localUser.disableVideo()
// Enable Video
meeting.localUser.enableVideo()
// Get current status
meeting.localUser.videoEnabled
Switch camera between primary and secondary
// switch camera
meeting.localUser.switchCamera()
OR
If you want to set video device yourself:
meeting.localUser.setVideoDevice(videoDevice: DyteVideoDevice)