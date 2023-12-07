On this page

Introduction - Local User

The local user has the methods and properties on the local user media controls. Accessible via localUser within the meeting object.

Here is a list of properties that meeting.localUser user provides:

id : The ID of the participant pertaining to local user.

: The ID of the participant pertaining to local user. name : Contains Name of the local user.

: Contains Name of the local user. clientSpecificId : Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.

: Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant. permissions : The permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user.

: The permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user. audioTrack : The audio track for the local user.

: The audio track for the local user. videoTrack : The video track for the local user.

: The video track for the local user. screenShareTrack : The screen share video tracks for the local user.

: The screen share video tracks for the local user. audioEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

: A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled. videoEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

: A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled. isScreenShareParticipant : A boolean value indicating if the participant is a screen share participant in this meeting.

By default as soon as you join the meeting the SDK will produce your video and audio streams. To change this behaviour use the audioEnabled & videoEnabled parameter

let meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfo (

roomName = MEETING_ROOM_NAME ,

authToken = AUTH_TOKEN ,

audioEnabled = false ,

videoEnabled = true )



To show localUser preview inside a view. Use getSelfPreview() method on localUser. This method returns a View which can be added in any View.

meeting . localUser . getSelfPreview ( )



If audio and video tracks are disabled during the DyteMobileClient initialization process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply calling enableAudio() and enableVideo() like below:

meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )

meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )



Change the user's name by calling setDisplayName method. The changed name will reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before joinRoom() the meeting and after init() .

meeting . localUser . setDisplayName ( "New Name" )





meeting . localUser . disableAudio ( )





meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )





meeting . localUser . audioEnabled





meeting . localUser . disableVideo ( )





meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )





meeting . localUser . videoEnabled





meeting . localUser . switchCamera ( )



OR

If you want to set video device yourself: