Local User - Events
You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing
DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener).
Room joined
Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onRoomJoined() {
//Room Joined
}
}
Video update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using
enableVideo or
disableVideo
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool) {
if (videoEnabled) {
// video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
} else {
// video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
}
}
}
Audio update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using
enableAudio or
disableAudio
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool) {
if (audioEnabled) {
// audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
} else {
// audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
}
}
}
Room disconnected update
Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media/network errors
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onMeetingRoomDisconnected() {
//disconnected
}
}
Proximity changed
Triggered when there is any change in proximity. Meaning if device is near ear piece which triggers display on/off.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onProximityChanged(isNear: Bool) {
// isNear
// if true, display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through earpiece
// if false, display should be turned on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
}
}
Waitlist status
For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:
To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use
let waitListStatus = meeting.localUser.waitListStatus
Developers can listen to those changes in
onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {
}
}
Webinar Request
The
onWebinarPresentRequestReceived() callback is triggered when the local user receives a request to join the webinar, while the
onStoppedPresenting() callback is triggered when the local user ends their presentation.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onWebinarPresentRequestReceived() {
// Display an alert to the user here, allowing them to accept or reject the request.
}
func onStoppedPresenting() {
//Display an alert to the user indicating that they are no longer presenting.
}
}
LocalUser removed
Whenever local user is removed from the meeting,
onRemovedFromMeeting() callback is triggered.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
func onRemovedFromMeeting() {
// Display an alert here that user no longer in the meeting.
}
}