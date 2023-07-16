On this page

Local User - Events

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener) .

Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onRoomJoined ( ) {



}

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Bool ) {

if ( videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio



extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Bool ) {

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

}



Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media/network errors

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onMeetingRoomDisconnected ( ) {



}

}



Triggered when there is any change in proximity. Meaning if device is near ear piece which triggers display on/off.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onProximityChanged ( isNear : Bool ) {







}

}



For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

let waitListStatus = meeting . localUser . waitListStatus



Developers can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onWaitListStatusUpdate ( waitListStatus : WaitListStatus ) {



}

}



The onWebinarPresentRequestReceived() callback is triggered when the local user receives a request to join the webinar, while the onStoppedPresenting() callback is triggered when the local user ends their presentation.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onWebinarPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

func onStoppedPresenting ( ) {



}

}



Whenever local user is removed from the meeting, onRemovedFromMeeting() callback is triggered.