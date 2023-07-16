Skip to main content

Local User - Events

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener).

Room joined

Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onRoomJoined() {
        //Room Joined
    }
}

Video update

Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool) {
      if (videoEnabled) {
        // video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
      } else {
        // video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
      }
    }
}

Audio update

Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio


extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool) {
      if (audioEnabled) {
        // audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
      } else {
        // audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
      }
    }
}

Room disconnected update

Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media/network errors

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onMeetingRoomDisconnected() {
      //disconnected
    }
}

Proximity changed

Triggered when there is any change in proximity. Meaning if device is near ear piece which triggers display on/off.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onProximityChanged(isNear: Bool) {
      // isNear
      // if true, display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through earpiece
      // if false, display should be turned on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
    }
}

Waitlist status

For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

let waitListStatus = meeting.localUser.waitListStatus

Developers can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {

    }
}

Webinar Request

The onWebinarPresentRequestReceived() callback is triggered when the local user receives a request to join the webinar, while the onStoppedPresenting() callback is triggered when the local user ends their presentation.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onWebinarPresentRequestReceived() {
        // Display an alert to the user here, allowing them to accept or reject the request.
    }
    func onStoppedPresenting() {
        //Display an alert to the user indicating that they are no longer presenting.
    }
}

LocalUser removed

Whenever local user is removed from the meeting, onRemovedFromMeeting() callback is triggered.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onRemovedFromMeeting() {
      // Display an alert here that user no longer in the meeting.
    }
}