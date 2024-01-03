Displaying Screenshare

< dyte-screenshare-view class = " dyte-el " style = " height : 480 px " >

< dyte-name-tag class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-audio-visualizer class = " dyte-el " slot = " start " > </ dyte-audio-visualizer >

</ dyte-name-tag >

</ dyte-screenshare-view >



< script >

const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');

for (const el of elements) {

el.participant = ssParticipant;

}

</ script >

Check out the reference for more details about the attributes. To create your own component, you can use the screenShareTracks property of the local user to get the list of screen share tracks and control how you want to display them.

import {

DyteScreenshareView ,

DyteNameTag ,

DyteAudioVisualizer ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;



< DyteScreenshareView participant = { ssParticipant } style = { { height : '480px' } } >

< DyteNameTag participant = { ssParticipant } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " start " participant = { ssParticipant } />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteScreenshareView > ;

Check out the reference for more details about the props. To create your own component, you can use the screenShareTracks property of the local user to get the list of screen share tracks and control how you want to display them.

info This UI component does not currently exist in the Flutter UIKit.

import {

DyteScreenshareView ,

DyteNameTag ,

DyteAudioVisualizer ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;



< DyteScreenshareView participant = { ssParticipant } style = { { height : '480px' } } >

< DyteNameTag participant = { ssParticipant } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " start " participant = { ssParticipant } />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteScreenshareView > ;

Check out the reference for more details about the props. To create your own component, you can use the screenShareTracks property of the local user to get the list of screen share tracks and control how you want to display them.

info This UI component does not currently exist in the Android UIKit. You can create your own component. To do so use the screenShareTrack property of the local user to get the list of screen share tracks and control how you want to display them.