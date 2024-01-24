On this page

Introduction - Local User

The local user in the meeting object has a set of methods and properties related to media controls. These can be accessed using the identifier localUser .

Here is a list of properties that local user provides:

id : ID of the local user participant.

: ID of the local user participant. name : Name of the local user.

: Name of the local user. clientSpecificId : Unique participant ID.

: Unique participant ID. permissions : Permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user.

: Permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user. audioTrack : Audio track associated with the local user.

: Audio track associated with the local user. videoTrack : Video track associated with the local user.

: Video track associated with the local user. screenShareTrack : Video track used for screen sharing by the local user.

: Video track used for screen sharing by the local user. audioEnabled : A boolean value that shows whether the audio is currently enabled for the local user.

: A boolean value that shows whether the audio is currently enabled for the local user. videoEnabled : A boolean value that shows whether the video is currently enabled for the local user.

: A boolean value that shows whether the video is currently enabled for the local user. isScreenShareParticipant : A boolean value indicating if the participant is currently sharing the screen in this meeting.

When you join the meeting, the SDK will automatically enable your video and audio streams. If you want to change this behavior, use the audioEnabled and videoEnabled parameters.

val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = AUTH_TOKEN ,

audioEnabled = false ,

videoEnabled = true

)



To display the localUser preview in a view, utilize the getSelfPreview() method on localUser . This method provides a View that can be added to any ViewGroup in Android.

meeting . localUser . getSelfPreview ( )



After joining the room, if the audio and video tracks were disabled during the DyteMobileClient initialization, you can enable them easily by using the enableAudio() and enableVideo() functions:

meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )

meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )



You can change the user's name by using the setDisplayName method. However, the name change will be visible to all participants only if it occurs before joinRoom() the meeting and after the init() process.

meeting . localUser . setDisplayName ( "New Name" )



Mute/unmute your microphone in the meeting using disableAudio() and enableAudio() methods, and check the current status with audioEnabled .



meeting . localUser . disableAudio ( )





meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )





meeting . localUser . audioEnabled



Enable/disable your camera in the meeting using disableVideo() and enableVideo() methods, and check the current status with videoEnabled .



meeting . localUser . disableVideo ( )





meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )





meeting . localUser . videoEnabled





meeting . localUser . setVideoDevice ( videoDevice : DyteVideoDevice )

