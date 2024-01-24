Introduction - Local User
The local user in the
meeting object has a set of methods and properties related to media controls. These can be accessed using the identifier
localUser.
Properties
Here is a list of properties that local user provides:
id: ID of the local user participant.
name: Name of the local user.
clientSpecificId: Unique participant ID.
permissions: Permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user.
audioTrack: Audio track associated with the local user.
videoTrack: Video track associated with the local user.
screenShareTrack: Video track used for screen sharing by the local user.
audioEnabled: A boolean value that shows whether the audio is currently enabled for the local user.
videoEnabled: A boolean value that shows whether the video is currently enabled for the local user.
isScreenShareParticipant: A boolean value indicating if the participant is currently sharing the screen in this meeting.
Change default audio/video settings
When you join the meeting, the SDK will automatically enable your video and audio streams. If you want to change this behavior, use the
audioEnabled and
videoEnabled parameters.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
authToken = AUTH_TOKEN,
audioEnabled = false,
videoEnabled = true
)
Get local user video view
To display the
localUser preview in a view, utilize the
getSelfPreview() method on
localUser. This method provides a View that can be added to any
ViewGroup in Android.
meeting.localUser.getSelfPreview()
Enable audio/video tracks after joining the room
After joining the room, if the audio and video tracks were disabled during the
DyteMobileClient initialization, you can enable them easily by using the
enableAudio() and
enableVideo() functions:
meeting.localUser.enableAudio()
meeting.localUser.enableVideo()
Update the local user's name
You can change the user's name by using the
setDisplayName method. However, the name change will be visible to all participants only if it occurs before
joinRoom() the meeting and after the
init() process.
meeting.localUser.setDisplayName("New Name")
Mute/unmute microphone
Mute/unmute your microphone in the meeting using
disableAudio() and
enableAudio() methods, and check the current status with
audioEnabled.
// Mute Audio
meeting.localUser.disableAudio()
// Unmute Audio
meeting.localUser.enableAudio()
// Get current status
meeting.localUser.audioEnabled
Enable/disable camera
Enable/disable your camera in the meeting using
disableVideo() and
enableVideo() methods, and check the current status with
videoEnabled.
// Disable Video
meeting.localUser.disableVideo()
// Enable Video
meeting.localUser.enableVideo()
// Get current status
meeting.localUser.videoEnabled
Switch camera between primary and secondary
// switch camera
meeting.localUser.setVideoDevice(videoDevice: DyteVideoDevice)
Broadcast message to all participants
// broadcast message
meeting.localUser.broadcastMessage(Payload)