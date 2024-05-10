Skip to main content

Room Metadata

All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta. This includes:

  • meetingId: The unique identifier of the meeting.
  • meetingType: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.
  • meetingTitle: The title of the meeting.
  • meetingStartedTimestamp: The timestamp when the meeting started.
  • meetingState: The state of the meeting of type DyteMeetingState.
  • authToken: User's authentication token for the meeting.
  • meetingConfig: The configuration of the meeting of type MeetingConfig.
enum class DyteMeetingState {
  NotInitialised,
  InitStarted,
  InitCompleted,
  InitFailed
}

data class MeetingConfig(
  val enableAudio: Boolean,
  val enableVideo: Boolean
)

For example, if you want to get the title of the meeting the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:

val meetingTitle = meeting.meta.meetingTitle