Introduction

The Dyte Core SDK is designed to provide you with an easy way to incorporate live video, voice, livestream and chat capabilities into your Android apps. The Core SDK acts as a data-only layer. It provides simple APIs offering high-level primitives and abstracting away complex media and networking optimizations.

The Core SDK was developed with a user-friendly approach to eliminate the complexity of managing streams. Unlike traditional SDKs that require knowledge of WebRTC functioning, Dyte's Core SDK provides a simple API that abstracts out the complexity, making it easier for developers to use. For instance, enabling video with Dyte's Core SDK is as easy as calling meeting.localUser.enableVideo() .

The Core SDK includes various modules for in-call utilities like chat, polls, and recording that enable building a UI on top of it. The following are the core SDK modules: