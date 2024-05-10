Introduction
The Dyte Core SDK is designed to provide you with an easy way to incorporate live video, voice, livestream and chat capabilities into your Android apps. The Core SDK acts as a data-only layer. It provides simple APIs offering high-level primitives and abstracting away complex media and networking optimizations.
Why Core SDK?
The Core SDK was developed with a user-friendly approach to eliminate the complexity of managing streams. Unlike traditional
SDKs that require knowledge of WebRTC functioning, Dyte's Core SDK provides a simple API that abstracts out the complexity,
making it easier for developers to use. For instance, enabling video with Dyte's Core SDK is as easy as calling
meeting.localUser.enableVideo().
Utility Modules
The Core SDK includes various modules for in-call utilities like chat, polls, and recording that enable building a UI on top of it. The following are the core SDK modules:
- meeting.localUser: This consists of properties and methods corresponding to the current (local) user, such as enabling or disabling their audio and video, getting a list of media devices or changing the device, or sharing your mobile screen.
- meeting.participants: Use this module to get useful information about the other participants that are present in the meeting. A host can use this module for access control. For example, the host can mute or kick a participant.
- meeting.chat: It provides the methods to integrate chat features such as sending/receiving text, images, and files.
- meeting.polls: Meetings can have polls. This module lets you perform actions related to polls, that is create and manage a poll within a meeting.
- meeting.recording: When a meeting needs to be recorded, this module can be used. It lets you start or stop a recording, and get the current status of an ongoing recording.
- meeting.meta: This object consists of all the metadata related to the current meeting, such as the title, the timestamp of when it started, and more.
- meeting.plugins: Provides the list of available plugins and active plugins. Use this module to enable or disable plugins as needed.