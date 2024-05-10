On this page

System Error Codes

Note This information is intended for developers debugging or troubleshooting Dyte's mobile core system errors.

Error codes are a standardized method for developers to convey application errors and issues to users or other developers in a structured manner. Error codes typically consist of a numerical or alphanumeric code and a description that provides more information about the error.

This document lists Dyte's Android core error codes that you may encounter in various scenarios. System error codes can arise in different parts of the system, and their descriptions may not always provide exact details. To address these codes effectively, you must first understand the programmatic and runtime contexts in which these errors occurred.

Error codes consist of a number that are categorized by the type of error and a message that provides more information about the error. The error code format is as follows:

class DyteError ( val code : Int , val message : String )



Meeting error codes are used to indicate errors that occur during meeting operations. These errors are typically returned by the methods of the meeting object such as init() , join() .