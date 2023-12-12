On this page

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

recordingState : Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , and STOPPING .

meeting . recording . start ( ) ;



Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

meeting . recording . stop ( ) ;



Call meeting.recording.pause() to pause the active recording.

meeting . recording . pause ( ) ;



Call meeting.recording.resume() to resume the paused recording.

meeting . recording . resume ( ) ;



The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , and STOPPING .

The changes to meeting.recording.recordingState can be listened by implementing onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener . You can attach this observer by calling meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(listener) .