Recording
The
meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.
The
meeting.recording object has the following properties:
recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.
Start a recording
To start a recording, you can call the
start method in the
meeting.recording
object. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
meeting.recording.start();
Stop a recording
Call
meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.
meeting.recording.stop();
Pause a recording
Call
meeting.recording.pause() to pause the active recording.
meeting.recording.pause();
Resume a paused recording
Call
meeting.recording.resume() to resume the paused recording.
meeting.recording.resume();
Get active recording state
The
meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of
the recording. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
Listen to recording state changes
The changes to
meeting.recording.recordingState can be listened by
implementing
onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener. You can attach this observer by calling
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(listener).
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object : DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
super.onMeetingRecordingStarted()
// on recording started
}
override fun onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
super.onMeetingRecordingEnded()
// on recording ended
}
override fun onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state: DyteRecordingState) {
super.onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state)
// on recording state update
}
override fun onMeetingRecordingStopError(e: Exception) {
super.onMeetingRecordingStopError(e)
// when local user tried to end recording but it fails
}
})