Skip to main content

Other methods

Send data to the plugin

You can send data (type any) to a plugin using the sendData() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

val pluginId = '...';
val plugin = meeting.plugins.active.firstOrNull { it.id == pluginId }

plugin?.let { p ->
  p.sendData(
    eventName = "my-custom-event",
    data = "Hello world"
  )
}

Listening to plugin events

You can receive data from a plugin by implementing the onPluginMessage() method defined in DytePluginEventsListener interface. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

val pluginEventListener = object : DytePluginEventsListener {
  override fun onPluginActivated(plugim: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }

  override fun onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }

  override onPluginMessage(plugin: DytePlugin, eventName: String, data: Any?) {
    ...
  }

  override onPluginFileRequest(plugin: DytePlugin) {
    ...
  }
}

meeting.addPluginEventsListener(pluginEventListener)

Upload file to a plugin

You can upload a file to a plugin that supports file uploads using the uploadFile() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

val pluginId = '...';
val plugin = meeting.plugins.active.firstOrNull { it.id == pluginId }

plugin?.let { p ->
  p.uploadFile(
    DytePluginFile(
      resultCode = 1,
      data = Intent() // Intent with the file data
    )
  )
}