Other methods

You can send data (type any ) to a plugin using the sendData() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

val pluginId = ' .. . ' ;

val plugin = meeting . plugins . active . firstOrNull { it . id == pluginId }



plugin ? . let { p ->

p . sendData (

eventName = "my-custom-event" ,

data = "Hello world"

)

}



You can receive data from a plugin by implementing the onPluginMessage() method defined in DytePluginEventsListener interface. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.

val pluginEventListener = object : DytePluginEventsListener {

override fun onPluginActivated ( plugim : DytePlugin ) {

.. .

}



override fun onPluginDeactivated ( plugin : DytePlugin ) {

.. .

}



override onPluginMessage ( plugin : DytePlugin , eventName : String , data : Any ? ) {

.. .

}



override onPluginFileRequest ( plugin : DytePlugin ) {

.. .

}

}



meeting . addPluginEventsListener ( pluginEventListener )



You can upload a file to a plugin that supports file uploads using the uploadFile() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.