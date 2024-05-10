Skip to main content

Introduction

Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.

The meeting plugins can be accessed from the meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.

PropertyTypeDescription
activeListAll plugins that are currently in use.
allListAll plugins the meeting has access to.

Each plugin in the list is of type DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods:

class DytePlugin {
    val id: String
    val name: String
    val description: String
    val picture: String
    val isPrivate: Boolean
    val staggered: Boolean
    val baseURL: String
    val config: PluginConfig
    val isActive: Boolean
    val enabledBy: String?

    fun activate()
    fun deactivate()
    fun getPluginView(): WebView
    fun uploadFile(file: DytePluginFile)
    fun sendData(eventName: String, data: Any?)
}

The PluginConfig type consists of the following fields:

data class PluginConfig(
  val accessControl: String = "FULL_ACCESS"
)