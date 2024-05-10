Introduction
Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.
The meeting plugins can be accessed from the
meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|active
|List
|All plugins that are currently in use.
|all
|List
|All plugins the meeting has access to.
Each plugin in the list is of type
DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods:
class DytePlugin {
val id: String
val name: String
val description: String
val picture: String
val isPrivate: Boolean
val staggered: Boolean
val baseURL: String
val config: PluginConfig
val isActive: Boolean
val enabledBy: String?
fun activate()
fun deactivate()
fun getPluginView(): WebView
fun uploadFile(file: DytePluginFile)
fun sendData(eventName: String, data: Any?)
}
The
PluginConfig type consists of the following fields:
data class PluginConfig(
val accessControl: String = "FULL_ACCESS"
)