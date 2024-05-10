Introduction

Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.

The meeting plugins can be accessed from the meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.

Property Type Description active List All plugins that are currently in use. all List All plugins the meeting has access to.

Each plugin in the list is of type DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods:

class DytePlugin {

val id : String

val name : String

val description : String

val picture : String

val isPrivate : Boolean

val staggered : Boolean

val baseURL : String

val config : PluginConfig

val isActive : Boolean

val enabledBy : String ?



fun activate ( )

fun deactivate ( )

fun getPluginView ( ) : WebView

fun uploadFile ( file : DytePluginFile )

fun sendData ( eventName : String , data : Any ? )

}



The PluginConfig type consists of the following fields: