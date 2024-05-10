Functions to enable plugins
Enable Plugins
Each plugin in
meeting.plugins object is of type
DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to enable
plugins.
Activate Plugins
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When
you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins list and can be accessed
from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below retrieves the first plugin from the list and activates it.
val plugin: DytePlugin = meeting.plugins.all[0]
plugin.activate()
This directly activates the plugin without any user interaction.
For e.g. you can also show a list of all plugins and activate a plugin on click programmatically.
val plugins: List<DytePlugin> = meeting.plugins.all
plugins.forEach { plugin ->
val button = Button(context)
button.text = "Activate ${plugin.name}"
button.setOnClickListener {
plugin.activate()
}
// Add the button to your view
view.addView(button)
}
Get Plugin View
When a plugin is enabled, the core SDK adds a communication layer between the plugin inside the WebView and
itself (meeting object). The
getPluginView() method returns a configured WebView of an active plugin, that can be added to a
ViewGroup.
val plugin = meeting.plugins.active[0]
plugin.getPluginView() // This will return a WebView
Disable Plugins
Each plugin in
meeting.plugins object is of type
DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to disable
plugins.
Deactivate Plugin
The
deactivate() method deactivates the plugin for all users in the meeting. When you deactivate a plugin, it moves out of the active plugins list and can only be accessed from
meeting.plugins.all.
val plugin = meeting.plugins.active[0]
plugin.deactivate()