Receiving chat messages
To be able to receive chat messages you need to implement a method
onChatUpdates() method from callback
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener. You can
subscribe to this events by calling
meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteMeetingRoomEventsListener)
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object :
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onChatUpdates(
messages: List<DyteChatMessage>
) {
super.onChatUpdates(messages)
// any update in chat messages
}
override fun onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
super.onNewChatMessage(message)
// updates for new chat messages only
}
})