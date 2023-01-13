Skip to main content

Receiving chat messages

To be able to receive chat messages you need to implement a method onChatUpdates() method from callback DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener. You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteMeetingRoomEventsListener)

    meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object :
      DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
      override fun onChatUpdates(
        messages: List<DyteChatMessage>
      ) {
        super.onChatUpdates(messages)
        // any update in chat messages
      }

      override fun onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
        super.onNewChatMessage(message)
        // updates for new chat messages only
      }
    })