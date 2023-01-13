Introducing chat
The meeting chat object is stored in
meeting.chat, which has methods for
sending and receiving messages. There are 3 types of messages that can be sent
in chat - text messages, images, and files.
The
meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent
in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type
DyteChatMessage.
We support three types of chat messages, they are as follows
- Text Message
- Image Message
- File Message
All above objects are of type
DyteChatMessage along with their own class
variables.