Sending a chat message
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat
messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in
meeting.chat
to send a message of each type.
Send a text message
To send a text message, the
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used.
This accepts a string
message and sends it to the room.
val message = "Is this the real life?"
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message)
Send an image
You can send an image with the help of
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage() and
sends it to the participants in the meeting.
val filePath = "file_path_of_image"
val fileName = "file_name"
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(filePath, fileName)
Send a file
Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that
when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is
not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file
too using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().
val filePath = "file_path_of_image"
val fileName = "file_name"
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(filePath, fileName)