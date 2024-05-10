On this page

Introduction

Below documentation is relevant for Interactive Livestream(LHLS) and Webinar(WebRTC) use cases.

Instead of a traditional publish-subscribe model, where a user can publish their media and others can choose to subscribe, Dyte comes with an optional managed configuration. In this managed configuration, a less privileged user can be configured with a default behavior to not publish media. The user can then request permission to publish their media, which a privileged user can choose to grant or deny.

Dyte's stage management APIs allow users to perform actions such as joining and leaving the stage, managing stage requests and permissions, and kicking participants from the stage. These APIs are accessible through the meeting.stage object.

In meetings where stage management is enabled, a user's stage status can change within the values represented by the DyteStageStatus enum. These status values include:

The meeting.stage.status property provides the current stage status of the local user.

You can retrieve a list of off-stage participants (viewers) in a stage-enabled meeting by accessing the meeting.stage.viewers property. This property provides a list of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects whose stage status is not ON_STAGE .

To interact with peers and publish media, users can join the stage. This action is only possible if the user's preset allows them to publish media or if their request to join the stage has been accepted by a host (i.e., their stage status is ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE ).

meeting . stage . join ( )



When users want to stop interacting with peers, they can leave the stage. This action stops their media from being published, and their audio and video are no longer received by others in the room.

meeting . stage . leave ( )



The DyteStageEventListener interface provides callback methods for various stage events. Implement these callbacks to handle stage-related events in your application:

meeting . addStageEventsListener ( object : DyteStageEventListener {

override fun onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {





}



override fun onAddedToStage ( ) {



}



override fun onRemovedFromStage ( ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestAdded ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestClosed ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {





}



override fun onPresentRequestRejected ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {





}



override fun onPresentRequestWithdrawn ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {





}



override fun onParticipantRemovedFromStage ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {



}



override fun onStageRequestsUpdated ( accessRequests : List < DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant > ) {



}



override fun onParticipantStartedPresenting ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {



}



override fun onParticipantStoppedPresenting ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {



}



override fun onStageStatusUpdated ( stageStatus : DyteStageStatus ) {



}

} )



Next, we'll explore the Stage Management APIs for hosts, allowing them to manage stage requests, participants in Dyte meetings.