Manage Media Devices

Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:

// Get all audio devices
val audioDevices: List<DyteAudioDevice> = meeting.self.getAudioDevices();

// Get all video devices
val videoDevices: List<DyteVideoDevice> = meeting.self.getVideoDevices();

Set audio device

To set a device as an active device, you can call setAudioDevice method. This takes a DyteAudioDevice object.

meeting.self.setAudioDevice(device);

Set video device

To set a video device as an active device, you can call setVideoDevice method. This takes a DyteVideoDevice object.

meeting.self.setVideoDevice(device);