Manage Media Devices

Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:



val audioDevices : List < DyteAudioDevice > = meeting . self . getAudioDevices ( ) ;





val videoDevices : List < DyteVideoDevice > = meeting . self . getVideoDevices ( ) ;



To set a device as an active device, you can call setAudioDevice method. This takes a DyteAudioDevice object.

meeting . self . setAudioDevice ( device ) ;



To set a video device as an active device, you can call setVideoDevice method. This takes a DyteVideoDevice object.