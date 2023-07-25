Events
Local User - Events
You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing
DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener).
Room joined
Triggered when the room join event completes and the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onRoomJoined() {
super.onRoomJoined()
}
});
Video update
Triggered when the user starts/stops the video using
enableVideo or
disableVideo.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Boolean) {
super.onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled)
if (videoEnabled) {
// video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
} else {
// video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
}
}
})
Audio update
Triggered when the user starts/stops the audio using
enableAudio or
disableAudio.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Boolean) {
super.onAudioUpdate(videoEnabled)
if (audioEnabled) {
// audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
} else {
// audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
}
}
})
Room disconnected update
Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media or network error.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onMeetingRoomDisconnected() {
super.onMeetingRoomDisconnected()
}
})
Proximity changed
Triggered whenever there is a change in proximity, indicating if the device is near an earpiece, which subsequently causes the display to turn on or off.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onProximityChanged(isNear: Boolean) {
super.onProximityChanged(isNear)
// isNear
// if true, display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through earpiece
// if false, display should be turned on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
}
})
Waitlist status
For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:
To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use
val waitListStatus = meeting.localUser.waitListStatus
You can listen to those changes in
onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {
super.onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus)
}
});
Process message within a room
Manage messages among participants within a room.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onRoomMessage(message: String) {
// handle the message here
}
});