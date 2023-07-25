Skip to main content

Local User - Events

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener).

Room joined

Triggered when the room join event completes and the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onRoomJoined() {
      super.onRoomJoined()
    }
});

Video update

Triggered when the user starts/stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Boolean) {
      super.onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled)
      if (videoEnabled) {
        // video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
      } else {
        // video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
      }
    }
})

Audio update

Triggered when the user starts/stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Boolean) {
      super.onAudioUpdate(videoEnabled)
      if (audioEnabled) {
        // audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
      } else {
        // audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
      }
    }
})

Room disconnected update

Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media or network error.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onMeetingRoomDisconnected() {
      super.onMeetingRoomDisconnected()
    }
})

Proximity changed

Triggered whenever there is a change in proximity, indicating if the device is near an earpiece, which subsequently causes the display to turn on or off.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onProximityChanged(isNear: Boolean) {
      super.onProximityChanged(isNear)
      // isNear
      // if true, display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through earpiece
      // if false, display should be turned on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
    }
})

Waitlist status

For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

val waitListStatus = meeting.localUser.waitListStatus

You can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {
      super.onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus)
    }
});

Process message within a room

Manage messages among participants within a room.

meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
    override fun onRoomMessage(message: String) {
      // handle the message here
    }
});