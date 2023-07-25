On this page

Events

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener) .

Triggered when the room join event completes and the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onRoomJoined ( ) {

super . onRoomJoined ( )

}

} ) ;



Triggered when the user starts/stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo .

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Boolean ) {

super . onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled )

if ( videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

} )



Triggered when the user starts/stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio .

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Boolean ) {

super . onAudioUpdate ( videoEnabled )

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

} )



Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media or network error.

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onMeetingRoomDisconnected ( ) {

super . onMeetingRoomDisconnected ( )

}

} )



Triggered whenever there is a change in proximity, indicating if the device is near an earpiece, which subsequently causes the display to turn on or off.

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onProximityChanged ( isNear : Boolean ) {

super . onProximityChanged ( isNear )







}

} )



For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

val waitListStatus = meeting . localUser . waitListStatus



You can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onWaitListStatusUpdate ( waitListStatus : WaitListStatus ) {

super . onWaitListStatusUpdate ( waitListStatus )

}

} ) ;



