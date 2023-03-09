DyteScreenshareView
A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.
It also allows for placement of other components similar to
dyte-participant-tile.
This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.
<DyteScreenshareView participant={meeting.self} style={{ height: '480px' }}>
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
<DyteAudioVisualizer slot="start" participant={meeting.self} />
</DyteNameTag>
</DyteScreenshareView>
Props
participant
required
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
hideFullScreenButton
Hide full screen button
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
nameTagPosition
Position of name tag
Default
'bottom-left'
Type
"bottom-center" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right" | "top-center" | "top-left" | "top-right"
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'solid'
Type
"gradient" | "solid"