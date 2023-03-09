On this page

DyteScreenshareView

A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.

It also allows for placement of other components similar to dyte-participant-tile .

This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

< DyteScreenshareView participant = { meeting . self } style = { { height : '480px' } } >

< DyteNameTag participant = { meeting . self } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " start " participant = { meeting . self } />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteScreenshareView >

