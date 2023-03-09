Skip to main content

DyteScreenshareView

A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.

It also allows for placement of other components similar to dyte-participant-tile.

This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

<DyteScreenshareView participant={meeting.self} style={{ height: '480px' }}>
  <DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
    <DyteAudioVisualizer slot="start" participant={meeting.self} />
  </DyteNameTag>
</DyteScreenshareView>

Props

participant

required

Participant object

hideFullScreenButton

Hide full screen button

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

nameTagPosition

Position of name tag

Default
'bottom-left'
Type
"bottom-center" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right" | "top-center" | "top-left" | "top-right"

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'solid'
Type
"gradient" | "solid"