Introduction - Local User
The local user has the methods and properties on the local user media controls.
Accessible via
self key within the
meeting object, the local user also
contains the access control (permissions) and theming-related properties that
will help to render the meeting state.
Properties
Here is a list of properties that local user provides:
id: The ID of the participant pertaining to local user.
userId: The User ID of the participant pertaining to local user.
organizationId: The ID of the organization the meeting is created from.
name: Contains Name of the local user.
isPinned: A boolean value indicating if the local user is pinned or not.
supportsRemoteControl: A boolean value indicating if the meeting can supports remote control.
device: Information like browser and OS details.
picture: Display picture URL for the local user.
waitlistStatus: Indicates if the local user has been waitlisted or not. It can take the following values:
accepted|
waiting|
rejected|
none;
clientSpecificId: Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.
roomJoined: A boolean value indicating if the local user has joined the meeting.
roomState: Indicates the state of the user in the meeting. It can take the following values:
init|
joined|
waitlisted|
rejected|
kicked|
left|
ended;
permissions: The permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user
mediaPermissions: The current audio and video permissions given by the local user.
audioTrack: The audio track for the local user.
rawAudioTrack: The audio track for the local user without any middleware applied on it.
videoTrack: The video track for the local user without any middleware applied on it.
rawVideoTrack: The video track for the local user.
screenShareTracks: The screen share video and audio tracks for the local user.
audioEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.
videoEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.
screenShareEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the screen share is currently enabled.
config: The suggested theme for building the user interface.
suggestedTheme: The suggested theme for building the user interface.
preview: The local audio and video stream for the preview purpose (it will be populated after calling
enablePreview).
Change default audio / video settings
By default as soon as you join the meeting the SDK will produce your video and
audio streams. To change this behaviour use the
default parameter
const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
authToken,
defaults: {
audio: false, // Disable user's audio by default
video: true, // Enable user's video by default
},
});
Setup tracks
If audio and video tracks are disabled during the
DyteClient initialization
process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply calling setup tracks
method like below:
meeting.self.setupTracks({ audio: true, video: true });
Change the name of the local user
Change the user's name by calling
setName method. The changed name will
reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before joining the
meeting.
await meeting.self.setName('New Name');
Mute/Unmute microphone
// Mute Audio
await meeting.self.disableAudio();
// Unmute Audio
await meeting.self.enableAudio();
// Get current status
meeting.self.audioEnabled;
Enable/Disable camera
// Disable Video
await meeting.self.disableVideo();
// Enable Video
await meeting.self.enableVideo();
// Get current status
meeting.self.videoEnabled;
Enable / Disable Screen share
// Enable Screenshare
await meeting.self.enableScreenShare();
// Disable Screenshare
await meeting.self.disableScreenShare();
// Get current status
meeting.self.screenShareEnabled;