Manage Media Devices
Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:
// Get all media devices
const devices = meeting.self.getAllDevices();
// Get all audio devices
const audioDevices = meeting.self.getAudioDevices();
// Get all video devices
const videoDevices = meeting.self.getVideoDevices();
// Get all speakers
const speakerDevices = meeting.self.getSpeakerDevices();
// Get device by ID
const device = meeting.self.getDeviceById('12345', 'audio');
// Fetch current media devices being used
const currentDevices = meeting.self.getCurrentDevices();
Set device
To set a device as an active device, you can call
setDevice method. This takes
a
MediaDeviceInfo object, and replaces the same
kind device.
meeting.self.setDevice(device);