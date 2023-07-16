Other Methods
Pinning & unpinning
You can pin or unpin yourself given you have the appropriate permissions. You
can check the pinned status of the local user using
meeting.isPinned.
meeting.self.pin();
meeting.self.unpin();
Webinar
The Dyte Webinar revolves around the concept of a stage. The stage is directly accessible for hosts, while participants can request to join the stage. Here's how you can interact with stage APIs.
Read more about Dyte Webinars here.
// Request to join stage
await meeting.self.requestToJoinStage();
// Leave stage
await meeting.self.leaveStage();