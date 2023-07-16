On this page

Other Methods

You can pin or unpin yourself given you have the appropriate permissions. You can check the pinned status of the local user using meeting.isPinned .

meeting . self . pin ( ) ;



meeting . self . unpin ( ) ;



The Dyte Webinar revolves around the concept of a stage. The stage is directly accessible for hosts, while participants can request to join the stage. Here's how you can interact with stage APIs.

