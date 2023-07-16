Local User - Events
You can subscribe to various events on the local user by calling
meeting.self.on(EVENT_NAME).
Room joined
Triggered when the room join event completes and now the
meeting is ready to
produce and consume media.
meeting.self.on('roomJoined', () => {
console.log(
'User has joined the meeting and ready to produce and consume media'
);
});
Room left
Triggered when the local user leaves the meeting.
meeting.self.on('roomLeft', ({ state }) => {
// state is a string whose values are explained below
if (state === 'left') {
console.log('User has left the meeting');
}
});
Here are all the possible values of the
state variable.
|Event
|Description
left
|Participant has left the room.
kicked
|Participant is removed from the meeting.
ended
|Everyone is removed from the meeting, and the session has ended.
rejected
|Participant's request to join the room is rejected (when you're in a waiting room).
Video update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using
enableVideo or
disableVideo
const videoElem = document.getElementById('my-video');
meeting.self.on('videoUpdate', async ({ videoEnabled, videoTrack }) => {
if (videoEnabled) {
const stream = new MediaStream();
stream.addTrack(videoTrack);
videoElem.srcObject = stream;
videoElem.play();
} else {
videoElem.stop();
}
});
Audio update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using
enableAudio or
disableAudio
const audioElem = document.getElementById('my-audio');
meeting.self.on('audioUpdate', async ({ audioEnabled, audioTrack }) => {
if (audioEnabled) {
const stream = new MediaStream();
stream.addTrack(audioTrack);
audioElem.srcObject = stream;
audioElem.play();
} else {
audioElem.stop();
}
});
Screenshare update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the screen share using
enableScreenShare() or
disableScreenShare().
meeting.self.on(
'screenShareUpdate',
async ({ screenShareEnabled, screenShareTracks }) => {
if (screenShareEnabled) {
// Display the screenshare
} else {
// Stop the screenshare
}
}
);
Device update
Subscribe to the
deviceUpdate event to handle the changing video, audio and
speaker devices
meeting.self.on('deviceUpdate', ({ device }) => {
// handle microphone device change
if (device.kind === 'audioinput') {
console.log('mic change', device);
}
// handle camera device change
if (device.kind === 'videoinput') {
console.log('camera change', device);
}
// handle speaker device change
if (device.kind === 'audiooutput') {
console.log('speaker change', device);
}
});
Network quality score
Subscribe to the
mediaScoreUpdate event to monitor network
meeting.self.on('mediaScoreUpdate', ({ kind, isScreenshare, score }) => {
if (kind === 'video') {
console.log(
`Your ${isScreenshare ? 'screenshare' : 'video'} quality score is `,
score
);
}
if (kind === 'audio') {
console.log('Your audio quality score is ', score);
}
if (score < 5) {
console.log('Your media quality is poor');
}
});
Webinar Stage events
In a
WEBINAR setup, below events can be used to bring a user on to stage
|Event
|Description
waitlisted
|Emitted when the user has been added to the waitlist.
joinStageRequestAccepted
|Emitted to all host users, when a host accepts a user's request to join webinar meeting.
joinStageRequestRejected
|Emitted to all host users, when a host rejects a user's request to join webinar meeting.
removedFromStage
|Emitted when the user has been kicked from the webinar meeting.
stageJoined
|Emitted when the user has joined the webinar meeting.
stageLeft
|Emitted when the user has left the webinar meeting.
peerRequestToJoinStage
|Emitted when a user has requested to join the webinar meeting.
peerRejectedToJoinStage
|Emitted when the user's request to join the meeting has been rejected.
peerAcceptedToJoinStage
|Emitted when the user's request to join the meeting has been accepted
peerStoppedPresenting
|Emitted when a participant stops presenting in the webinar meeting.
peerStartedPresenting
|Emitted when a participant starts presenting in the webinar meeting.