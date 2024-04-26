Waiting Room
After you call
.join() on meeting, you either get a
roomJoined event if you are allowed to join or a
waitlisted event.
Use the
self.roomState to track the user's state in the meeting.
This diagram only represents the waiting room related states, the
roomState property also transitions through other states
Each of these state changes generate their own events.
- joined
const roomState = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomState);
const joined = roomState === "joined";
Alternatively
meeting.self.on('roomJoined', () => {
// local user is in the meeting
})
- waitlisted
const roomState = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomState);
const isWaitlisted = roomState === "waitlisted";
meeting.self.on('waitlisted', () => {
// local user is waitlisted
})
- rejected
meeting.self.on('roomLeft', ({ state }) => {
// state = rejected when host rejects the entry
})
Host can use these methods to accept/reject participants