Sharing screen on iOS

This document explains how to setup screen sharing on a Flutter iOS App using Dyte SDK

Add a new Broadcast Upload Extension to your project. Setup app groups Have your SampleHandler class initialize DyteBroadcastHandler and proxy a few methods. Update Info.plist

Add a Broadcast Upload Extension through File -> New -> Target . Choose iOS -> Broadcast Upload Extension and fill out the required information for your extension and click Finish .

Add your extension to an app group by going to your extension's target in the project; in the Signings & Capabilities tab, click the + button in the top left and add App Groups. If you haven't done so already, add App Groups to your main app as well, ensuring that the App Group identifier is the same for both.

Edit your SampleHandler class to look something like this.





import ReplayKit

import DyteiOSCore



class SampleHandler : RPBroadcastSampleHandler {



let dyteBroadcast : DyteBroadcastHandler = DyteBroadcastHandler ( ) ;



override init ( ) {

super . init ( )

}

override func broadcastPaused ( ) {

dyteBroadcast . broadcastPaused ( )

}



override func broadcastResumed ( ) {

dyteBroadcast . broadcastResumed ( )

}



override func broadcastFinished ( ) {

dyteBroadcast . broadcastFinished ( )

}



override func broadcastStarted ( withSetupInfo setupInfo : [ String : NSObject ] ? ) {

dyteBroadcast . broadcastStartedWithSetupInfo ( setupInfo : setupInfo )

}



override func processSampleBuffer ( _ sampleBuffer : CMSampleBuffer , with sampleBufferType : RPSampleBufferType ) {

let rawPointer = Unmanaged . passUnretained ( sampleBuffer ) . toOpaque ( )

dyteBroadcast . processSampleBuffer ( sampleBuffer : rawPointer , withType : Int64 ( sampleBufferType . rawValue ) )



}



}





Make sure both of them (App and Extension Info.plist) contains these keys

<key>RTCAppGroupIdentifier</key>

<string>(name of the group)</string>

<key>RTCScreenSharingExtension</key>

<string>(Bundle Identifier)</string>



Call the method enableScreenshare()