Manage Media Devices
Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:
For audio devices:
To get audio devices, use
getAudioDevices() method on
localUser object. It
returns
List<DyteAudioDevice> object, where each object in the list refers to
an audio device of the system.
// Get all audio devices
final audioDevices = await dyteClient.localUser.getAudioDevices();
For video devices
To get audio devices, use
getVideoDevices() method on
localUser object. It
returns
List<DyteVideoDevice> object, where each object in the list refers to
an video device of the system.
// Get all video devices
final videoDevices = await dyteClient.localUser.getVideoDevices();
Set Audio Device
To set an active audio device, you can call
setAudioDevice() method. This
takes a
DyteAudioDevice object that needs to be set active for audio.
await dyteClient.localUser.setAudioDevice(device);
Set Video Device
To set a active video device, you can call
setVideoDevice() method. This takes
a
DyteVideoDevice object that needs to be set active for video.
await dyteClient.localUser.setVideoDevice(device);