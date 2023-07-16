On this page

Manage Media Devices

Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:

To get audio devices, use getAudioDevices() method on localUser object. It returns List<DyteAudioDevice> object, where each object in the list refers to an audio device of the system.



final audioDevices = await dyteClient . localUser . getAudioDevices ( ) ;



To get audio devices, use getVideoDevices() method on localUser object. It returns List<DyteVideoDevice> object, where each object in the list refers to an video device of the system.



final videoDevices = await dyteClient . localUser . getVideoDevices ( ) ;



To set an active audio device, you can call setAudioDevice() method. This takes a DyteAudioDevice object that needs to be set active for audio.

await dyteClient . localUser . setAudioDevice ( device ) ;



To set a active video device, you can call setVideoDevice() method. This takes a DyteVideoDevice object that needs to be set active for video.