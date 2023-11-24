Skip to main content

Recording

The dyteClient.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting.

The dyteClient.recording object has the following properties:

  • recordingState: DyteRecordingState, Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

To listen recording status updates, you need to listen for onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated() event. This returns DyteRecordingState object with it.

There can be 4 states:

  • idle
  • starting
  • recording
  • stopping

Start a recording

To start a recording, you need to call the start() method in the dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.

dyteClient.recording.start();

Stop a recording

To stop a recording, you need to call the stop() method in the dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.

dyteClient.recording.stop();

Listen to recording state changes

The changes to recording state can be listened by implementing onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener.


class RecordingListener with DyteRecordingEventsListener {

  @override
  void onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
    /// Handle starting of recording
  }

  @override
  void onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(DyteRecordingState recordingState) {
    /// Handle status update of recording
  }

   @override
  void onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
    /// Handle recording ended
  }

  @override
  void onMeetingRecordingStopError(String error) {
    /// Handle recording error
  }

}

You can subscribe to this events by addRecordingListener method:

dyteClient.addRecordingListener(RecordingListener());