Recording
The
dyteClient.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting.
The
dyteClient.recording object has the following properties:
- recordingState:
DyteRecordingState, Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.
To listen recording status updates, you need to listen for
onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated() event. This returns
DyteRecordingState
object with it.
There can be 4 states:
idle
starting
recording
stopping
Start a recording
To start a recording, you need to call the
start() method in the
dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.
dyteClient.recording.start();
Stop a recording
To stop a recording, you need to call the
stop() method in the
dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.
dyteClient.recording.stop();
Listen to recording state changes
The changes to recording state can be listened by implementing
onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener.
class RecordingListener with DyteRecordingEventsListener {
void onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
/// Handle starting of recording
}
void onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(DyteRecordingState recordingState) {
/// Handle status update of recording
}
void onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
/// Handle recording ended
}
void onMeetingRecordingStopError(String error) {
/// Handle recording error
}
}
You can subscribe to this events by
addRecordingListener method:
dyteClient.addRecordingListener(RecordingListener());