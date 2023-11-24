On this page

Recording

The dyteClient.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting.

The dyteClient.recording object has the following properties:

recordingState: DyteRecordingState , Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

To listen recording status updates, you need to listen for onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated() event. This returns DyteRecordingState object with it.

There can be 4 states:

idle

starting

recording

stopping

To start a recording, you need to call the start() method in the dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.

dyteClient . recording . start ( ) ;



To stop a recording, you need to call the stop() method in the dyteClient.recording object, as shown below.

dyteClient . recording . stop ( ) ;



The changes to recording state can be listened by implementing onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener .



class RecordingListener with DyteRecordingEventsListener {



@override

void onMeetingRecordingStarted ( ) {



}



@override

void onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated ( DyteRecordingState recordingState ) {



}



@override

void onMeetingRecordingEnded ( ) {



}



@override

void onMeetingRecordingStopError ( String error ) {



}



}





You can subscribe to this events by addRecordingListener method: