Livestreaming
Introduction
- Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.
- Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams.
- The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc.
- Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs [ref: here].
This section will guide you through the process of integrating the livestreaming feature into your product.
Properties
Playlist URL:
Livestream playlist URL is accessible via
url property of
DyteLivestreamData instance:
If the livestream is not active for current room, it'll return
null.
final String? url = dyteClient.livestream.data.url;
Livestream Status:
The current livestream status can be accessed from
state property of the
DyteLivestreamData instance:
final DyteLivestreamStatus? status = dyteClient.livestream.data.state;
There can be 6 livestream statuses:
- DyteLivestreamStatus.none : When livestream is not active.
- DyteLivestreamStatus.starting : When livestream is starting.
- DyteLivestreamStatus.started : When livestream is going on.
- DyteLivestreamStatus.ending : When livestream is ending.
- DyteLivestreamStatus.ended : When livestream ended.
- DyteLivestreamStatus.errored : When livestream encountered an error.
Viewer Count
The current viewer count for livestream can be accessed via
viewerCountproperty of
DyteLivestreamData instance.
final int? viewerCount = dyteClient.livestream.data.viewerCount;
Room Name
The room name of current livestream can be accessed via
roomName property of
DyteLivestreamData instance.
final String? roomName = dyteClient.livestream.data.roomName;
Methods
Use the following methods to start and stop livestreaming.
You'll be able to start/stop livestream if your preset allows it.
Start Livestream
You can start a livestream with the following method:
dyteClient.livestream.start();
Stop Livestream
You can stop a livestream with the following method:
dyteClient.livestream.stop();
LivestreamView
LivestreamView widget returns the view for the current livestream. It takes
String? url as an argument of the livestream which is accessible via
dyteMobileClient.livestream.url method or
Future<String?> getUrl() method on
DyteLivestream instance, which returns
null if there's no livestream url.
final livestreamView = LivestreamView(
url: dyteMobileClient.livestream.url,
);
// or
Future<Widget> fetchLivestreamView () async {
String? url = await dyteMobileClient.livestream.getUrl();
if (url != null) {
return LivestreamView(
url: url,
);
} else {
return Container();
}
final livestreamView = await fetchLivestreamView();
}
Events
You need to subscribe to LivestreamEventListener to be able to listen livestream events. You can do it as follows:
class LivestreamListener implements DyteLivestreamEventsListener{
...
void onLiveStreamStateUpdate(DyteLivestreamData data) {
// Handle livestream state update
}
...
}
dyteClient.addLivestreamEventsListener(LivestreamListener());
Here are a list of events the livestream listener emits:
|Event
|Description
onLiveStreamStateUpdate
|Emitted when a livestream state is updated. It contains the updated livestream state in the payload.
onViewerCountUpdated
|Emitted when a viewer count of a livestream is updated. It contains the updated viewer count in the payload.
onStageCountUpdated
|Emitted when a participants on stage changes. It contains the updated viewer count in the payload.
onLiveStreamStarting
|Emitted when livestream state is updated to DyteLivestreamStatus.Starting
onLiveStreamStarted
|Emitted when livestream state is updated to DyteLivestreamStatus.Started
onLiveStreamEnding
|Emitted when livestream state is updated to DyteLivestreamStatus.Ending
onLiveStreamEnded
|Emitted when livestream state is updated to DyteLivestreamStatus.Ended
onLiveStreamErrored
|Emitted when livestream state is updated to DyteLivestreamStatus.Errored