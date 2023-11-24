Introduction - Participants
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
participants
objects of
DyteMobileClient() instance. To get all the objects and methods
related to participants:
final participants = dyteClient.participants;
Use the methods and events to consume the participants data. For example, to get all the participants who joined the meeting:
// get all joined participants
final joinedParticipants = dyteClient.participants.joined;
The
dyteClient.participants object has the following properties.
waitlisted: A list that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting. All elements of this array are of type DyteWaitlistedParticipant.
joined: A list that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting. All elements of this array are of type DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
active: A list that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment. All elements of this array are of type DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
screenshares: A list that contains all the participants who have shared screen in the meeting. All elements of this array are of type DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
pinned: Pinned participant of the meeting. It can be nullable as well. This is of type DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
Therefore, if you were to make a grid of participants, you'd use the
active
list, but to display all participants in the meeting you'd use the
joined
list.
dyteClient.pinnedis of type
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
- All participant in each of the
joined,
waitlisted,
active, and
screenshareslist is of type
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant.
Grid info for the room
DyteGridPagesInfo object is designed to help you with pagination decisions. It
is returned with
onGridUpdated event. It contains the following properties:
currentPageNumber: Int, returns the current page number (currently displayed by the client).
pageCount: Int, max pages possible with current number of participants.
isNextPagePossible: bool, if the next page of participants is available.
isPreviousPagePossible: bool, if previous page of participants is available.
Move between pages in paginated mode
The
setPage(int pageNumber) method allows you to switch between pages of
participants present in the meeting.
Note: Indexing of page starts from 0
// switch to page 1
dyteClient.setPage(1);
Video update for all participants
Triggered when any participant of the meeting enable/disable it's video. It also passes the participant details who has updated it's video status.
class ParticipantNotifier implements DyteParticipantEventsListener{
...
void videoUpdate(
bool videoEnabled,
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
) {
//
}
...
}
Audio update
Triggered when any participant of the meeting enable/disable it's audio. It also passes the participant details who has updated it's audio status.
class ParticipantNotifier implements DyteParticipantEventsListener{
...
void audioUpdate(
bool audioEnabled,
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
) {
//
}
...
}