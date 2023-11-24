On this page

The Participant object

The DyteMeetingParticipant object consists of all the information related to a particular participant. For instance, it contains a participants video/audio/screenshare stream, and the participant's name. It also contains state variables that indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and whether they are muted or unmuted.

The participant object has the following properties.

id : The participantId of the participant (aka peerId ).

: The of the participant (aka ). userId : The userId of the participant.

: The of the participant. name : Contains participant's name.

: Contains participant's name. picture : Contains participant's picture (if any).

: Contains participant's picture (if any). isHost : Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not.

: Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not. clientSpecificId : Arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant.

: Arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant. videoEnabled : Set to true if the participant's camera is on.

: Set to true if the participant's camera is on. audioEnabled : Set to true if the participant is unmuted.

You can subscribe to various participants events. For subscribing:

Implement DyteParticipantEventsListener to a class say ParticipantEventListener , and listen to event from DyteParticipantEventsListener by overriding them. This class can be user to manage your state in the application.

class ParticipantEventListener extends DyteParticipantEventsListener {



@override

void onAudioUpdate ( {

required bool audioEnabled ,

required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ,

} ) {



}



@override

void onActiveSpeakerChanged ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onNoActiveSpeaker ( ) {



}



@override

void onParticipantPinned ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}





@override

void onParticipantUnpinned ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onScreenShareStarted ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onScreenShareEnded ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onVideoUpdate ( {

required bool videoEnabled ,

required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ,

} ) {



}



}



Now to subscribe, pass the instance of DyteParticipantEventsListener class created above to addParticipantEventsListener() method of dyteClient instance as follows:

dyteClient . addParticipantEventsListener ( ParticipantEventListener ( ) ) ;





. . .



@override

void onVideoUpdate ( bool videoEnabled ) {

if ( videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}



@override

void onAudioUpdate ( {

required bool audioEnabled ,

required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ,

} ) {

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}



. . .





If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.