The Participant object
The
DyteMeetingParticipant object consists of all the information related to a
particular participant. For instance, it contains a participants
video/audio/screenshare stream, and the participant's name. It also contains
state variables that indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and
whether they are muted or unmuted.
The participant object has the following properties.
id: The
participantIdof the participant (aka
peerId).
userId: The
userIdof the participant.
name: Contains participant's name.
picture: Contains participant's picture (if any).
isHost: Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not.
clientSpecificId: Arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant.
videoEnabled: Set to true if the participant's camera is on.
audioEnabled: Set to true if the participant is unmuted.
You can subscribe to various participants events. For subscribing:
- Implement
DyteParticipantEventsListenerto a class say
ParticipantEventListener, and listen to event from
DyteParticipantEventsListenerby overriding them. This class can be user to manage your state in the application.
class ParticipantEventListener extends DyteParticipantEventsListener {
void onAudioUpdate({
required bool audioEnabled,
required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
}) {
/// handle audioUpdate of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
void onActiveSpeakerChanged(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
/// handle active speaker changing to `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
void onNoActiveSpeaker() {
/// handle no active speaker
}
void onParticipantPinned(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
/// handle pinning of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
void onParticipantUnpinned(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
/// handle unpinning the pinned participant
}
void onScreenShareStarted(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
/// handle screen share started of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
void onScreenShareEnded(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
/// handle screen share ended of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
void onVideoUpdate({
required bool videoEnabled,
required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
}) {
/// handle videoUpdate of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}
}
- Now to subscribe, pass the instance of
DyteParticipantEventsListenerclass created above to
addParticipantEventsListener()method of
dyteClientinstance as follows:
dyteClient.addParticipantEventsListener(ParticipantEventListener());
Audio/Video updates for participant
...
void onVideoUpdate(bool videoEnabled) {
if (videoEnabled) {
// video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
} else {
// video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
}
}
void onAudioUpdate({
required bool audioEnabled,
required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
}) {
if (audioEnabled) {
// audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
} else {
// audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
}
}
...
Host controls methods
If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.
final participant = meeting.participants.joined.first;
// To disable a participant's video stream
participant.disableVideo();
// To disable a participant's audio stream
participant.disableAudio();
// To kick a participant from the meeting
participant.kick();
// to pin a participant in a meeting
participant.pin();