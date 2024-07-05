Skip to main content

Waitlisted Participants

Participants in the waiting room are represented by DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to accept waiting room requests (dyteMobileClient.permissions.waitingRoom.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests, accepting or rejecting them as needed. You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property.

Note: If the local user is not a host, dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.

Accepting Requests

To accept a waiting room request, use the acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:

final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted[0];
dyteMobileClient.hostActions.acceptWaitlistedParticipant(waitlistedParticipant);

Rejecting Requests

To deny a waiting room request, use the rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:

final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted[0];
dyteMobileClient.hostActions.rejectWaitListedRequest(waitlistedParticipant);

Waiting Room Events

Implement the DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room:

class WaitlistStatusNotifier extends DyteWaitingRoomEventsListener {
  @override
  void onWaitListParticipantJoined(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
    // Triggered when a new participant joins the waiting room
  }

  @override
  void onWaitListParticipantAccepted(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
    // Triggered when a waitlisted participant is accepted into the meeting
  }

  @override
  void onWaitListParticipantRejected(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
    // Triggered when a waitlisted participant is denied entry into the meeting
  }

  @override
  void onWaitListParticipantClosed(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
    // Triggered when a waitlisted participant leaves the waiting room
  }
}

dyteMobileClient.addWaitingRoomListener(WaitlistStatusNotifier());