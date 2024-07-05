Waitlisted Participants
Participants in the waiting room are represented by
DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to
accept waiting room requests (
dyteMobileClient.permissions.waitingRoom.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests,
accepting or rejecting them as needed.
You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the
dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property.
Note: If the local user is not a host,
dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.
Accepting Requests
To accept a waiting room request, use the
acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a
dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:
final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted[0];
dyteMobileClient.hostActions.acceptWaitlistedParticipant(waitlistedParticipant);
Rejecting Requests
To deny a waiting room request, use the
rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a
dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:
final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted[0];
dyteMobileClient.hostActions.rejectWaitListedRequest(waitlistedParticipant);
Waiting Room Events
Implement the
DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room:
class WaitlistStatusNotifier extends DyteWaitingRoomEventsListener {
@override
void onWaitListParticipantJoined(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
// Triggered when a new participant joins the waiting room
}
@override
void onWaitListParticipantAccepted(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
// Triggered when a waitlisted participant is accepted into the meeting
}
@override
void onWaitListParticipantRejected(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
// Triggered when a waitlisted participant is denied entry into the meeting
}
@override
void onWaitListParticipantClosed(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant) {
// Triggered when a waitlisted participant leaves the waiting room
}
}
dyteMobileClient.addWaitingRoomListener(WaitlistStatusNotifier());