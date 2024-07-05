On this page

Waitlisted Participants

Participants in the waiting room are represented by DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to accept waiting room requests ( dyteMobileClient.permissions.waitingRoom.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests, accepting or rejecting them as needed. You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property.

Note: If the local user is not a host, dyteMobileClient.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.

To accept a waiting room request, use the acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:

final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient . participants . waitlisted [ 0 ] ;

dyteMobileClient . hostActions . acceptWaitlistedParticipant ( waitlistedParticipant ) ;



To deny a waiting room request, use the rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a dyteMobileClient.hostActions object:

final waitlistedParticipant = dyteMobileClient . participants . waitlisted [ 0 ] ;

dyteMobileClient . hostActions . rejectWaitListedRequest ( waitlistedParticipant ) ;



Implement the DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room: