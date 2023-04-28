Room Metadata

All metadata related to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta . This includes:

roomName : The name of the room the current participant is connected to.

: The name of the room the current participant is connected to. roomType : Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.

: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar. meetingTitle : The title of the meeting.

: The title of the meeting. meetingStartedTimestamp : The timestamp when the meeting started.

For example, if you want to get the name of the room the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing: