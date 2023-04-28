Room Metadata
All metadata related to a meeting is stored in
meeting.meta. This includes:
roomName: The name of the room the current participant is connected to.
roomType: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.
meetingTitle: The title of the meeting.
meetingStartedTimestamp: The timestamp when the meeting started.
For example, if you want to get the name of the room the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:
final roomName = meeting.meta.roomName;
print("The local user has joined room ${roomName}.");