Introduction

The meeting chat object is stored in dyteClient.chat , which has methods for sending and receiving messages. There are 3 types of messages that can be sent in chat - text , images , and files .

The dyteClient.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type DyteChatMessage .

The DyteChatMessage class has the following properties:

userId : UserID of the sender.

: UserID of the sender. displayName : Display name of the sender.

: Display name of the sender. read : Boolean whether the message is read or not.

: Boolean whether the message is read or not. pluginId : Plugin ID of the message.

: Plugin ID of the message. type : DyteMessageType for type of message being sent (whether DyteMessageType.text , DyteMessageType.image or DyteMessageType.file ).

There are 3 message classes that extends DyteChatMessage , and each has some extra parameter apart from DyteChatMessage ones:

DyteTextMessage

DyteImageMessage

DyteFileMessage

message : Text message sent.

link : URL to the bucket where the image is stored.

: URL to the bucket where the image is stored. fileUri : Local path URL of image selected.

: Local path URL of image selected. fileName : Name of image selected.