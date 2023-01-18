Introduction
The meeting chat object is stored in
dyteClient.chat, which has methods for
sending and receiving messages. There are 3 types of messages that can be sent
in chat -
text,
images, and
files.
The
dyteClient.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been
sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type
DyteChatMessage.
The
DyteChatMessage class has the following properties:
userId: UserID of the sender.
displayName: Display name of the sender.
read: Boolean whether the message is read or not.
pluginId: Plugin ID of the message.
type:
DyteMessageTypefor type of message being sent (whether
DyteMessageType.text,
DyteMessageType.imageor
DyteMessageType.file).
There are 3 message classes that extends
DyteChatMessage, and each has some
extra parameter apart from
DyteChatMessage ones:
DyteTextMessage
DyteImageMessage
DyteFileMessage
DyteTextMessage:
message: Text message sent.
DyteImageMessage:
link: URL to the bucket where the image is stored.
fileUri: Local path URL of image selected.
fileName: Name of image selected.
DyteFileMessage:
name: Name of the file to be sent.
fileUri: Local path URL of the file selected.