Skip to main content

Receive a Chat Message

To receive chat messages, implement the onChatUpdates(...) method from callback DyteChatEventsListener. You can subscribe to these events by calling the following:


class ChatEventsListener with DyteChatEventsListener {

  ...

  @override
  void onChatUpdates(List<DyteChatMessage> messages) {
        // your code to handle new chat message
  }

  void onNewChatMessage(DyteChatMessage message) {
      // your code to handle new chat message
  }
  ...
}
dyteClient.addChatEventsListener(ChatEventsListener());

In this context, messages refers to a list of all the chat messages in the meeting. The type of message used is DyteChatMessage, which was introduced earlier in the introduction to Chat topic.

Whenever a chat message is received, the dyteClient.chat.messages list is automatically updated.