Receive a Chat Message

To receive chat messages, implement the onChatUpdates(...) method from callback DyteChatEventsListener . You can subscribe to these events by calling the following:



class ChatEventsListener with DyteChatEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onChatUpdates ( List < DyteChatMessage > messages ) {



}



void onNewChatMessage ( DyteChatMessage message ) {



}

. . .

}



dyteClient . addChatEventsListener ( ChatEventsListener ( ) ) ;



In this context, messages refers to a list of all the chat messages in the meeting. The type of message used is DyteChatMessage , which was introduced earlier in the introduction to Chat topic.