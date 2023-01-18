Skip to main content

Sending a chat message

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text, images, and file. There are methods in DyteChat to send a message of each type.

Send a text message

To send a text message, the dyteClient.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used. It take a string message as an argument and sends it to the room.

final message = "Is this the real life?";
dyteClient.chat.sendTextMessage(message);

Send an image

You can send an image with the help of dyteClient.chat.sendImageMessage() and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

final filePath = "file_path_of_image";
final fileName = "file_name";
dyteClient.chat.sendImageMessage(filePath, fileName);

Send a file

Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using dyteClient.chat.sendFileMessage().

final filePath = "file_path_of_image";
final fileName = "file_name";
dyteClient.chat.sendFileMessage(filePath, fileName);