Sending a chat message
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat
messages -
text,
images, and
file. There are methods in
DyteChat to send
a message of each type.
Send a text message
To send a text message, the
dyteClient.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be
used. It take a string
message as an argument and sends it to the room.
final message = "Is this the real life?";
dyteClient.chat.sendTextMessage(message);
Send an image
You can send an image with the help of
dyteClient.chat.sendImageMessage() and
sends it to the participants in the meeting.
final filePath = "file_path_of_image";
final fileName = "file_name";
dyteClient.chat.sendImageMessage(filePath, fileName);
Send a file
Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that
when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is
not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file
too using
dyteClient.chat.sendFileMessage().
final filePath = "file_path_of_image";
final fileName = "file_name";
dyteClient.chat.sendFileMessage(filePath, fileName);