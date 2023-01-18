On this page

Sending a chat message

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text , images , and file . There are methods in DyteChat to send a message of each type.

To send a text message, the dyteClient.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used. It take a string message as an argument and sends it to the room.

final message = "Is this the real life?" ;

dyteClient . chat . sendTextMessage ( message ) ;



You can send an image with the help of dyteClient.chat.sendImageMessage() and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

final filePath = "file_path_of_image" ;

final fileName = "file_name" ;

dyteClient . chat . sendImageMessage ( filePath , fileName ) ;



Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using dyteClient.chat.sendFileMessage() .